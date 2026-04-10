Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Angels On April 10

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .269 OBP and .354 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored four runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Jack Kochanowicz (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

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