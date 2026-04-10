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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Angels On April 10

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Suarez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .269 OBP and .354 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored four runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Jack Kochanowicz (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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