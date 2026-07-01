Esteury Ruiz And Marlins Play Rockies On July 1

Ruiz is hitting for a .256 BA, .354 OBP and .512 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 18 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Ruiz has recorded 13 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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