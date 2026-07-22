Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Yankees On July 22

Valdez is hitting for a .306 BA, .377 OBP and .750 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.127 and he has scored 24 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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