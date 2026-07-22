Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Yankees On July 22
Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Valdez has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Valdez is hitting for a .306 BA, .377 OBP and .750 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.127 and he has scored 24 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Gerrit Cole (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.