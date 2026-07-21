Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Yankees On July 21

Valdez is hitting for a .306 BA, .377 OBP and .750 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.127 and he has scored 24 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.