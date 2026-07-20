Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Yankees On July 20

Valdez is hitting for a .305 BA, .373 OBP and .733 SLG with a 37.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.106 and he has scored 23 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.