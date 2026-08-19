Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 19

Valdez is hitting for a .250 BA, .364 OBP and .542 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .905 and he has scored 34 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Jackson Jobe (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.