Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 19
Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Valdez is hitting for a .250 BA, .364 OBP and .542 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .905 and he has scored 34 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.
Jackson Jobe (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.