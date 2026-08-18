Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 18

Valdez is hitting for a .254 BA, .366 OBP and .550 SLG with a 36.1% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .916 and he has scored 33 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Keider Montero (9-7) out for his 21st start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.22 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

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