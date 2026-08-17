Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Tigers On Aug. 17

Valdez is hitting for a .261 BA, .374 OBP and .565 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .939 and he has scored 33 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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