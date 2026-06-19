Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Rockies On June 19

Valdez is hitting for a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .333 SLG with a 46.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .487 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.98 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.