Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Reds On June 28

Valdez is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .579 SLG with a 45% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored six runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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