Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Red Sox On Aug. 16

Valdez is hitting for a .256 BA, .369 OBP and .556 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored 31 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Patrick Sandoval (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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