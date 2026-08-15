Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Face Red Sox On Aug. 15

Valdez is hitting for a .250 BA, .366 OBP and .557 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .923 and he has scored 31 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (14-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.