Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Face Red Sox On Aug. 14

Valdez is hitting for a .250 BA, .368 OBP and .558 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 30 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Marlins.

Jake Bennett makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.