Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Phillies On June 30

Valdez is hitting for a .289 BA, .360 OBP and .778 SLG with a 38% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is 1.138 and he has scored 10 runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (9-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.