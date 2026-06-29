Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Face Phillies On June 29

Valdez is hitting for a .262 BA, .311 OBP and .690 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.002 and he has scored eight runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

Aaron Nola (3-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.58 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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