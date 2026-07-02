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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 2

Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .302 BA, .373 OBP and .717 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.090 and he has scored 11 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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