Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 2

Valdez is hitting for a .302 BA, .373 OBP and .717 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.090 and he has scored 11 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

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