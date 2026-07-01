Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On July 1

Valdez is hitting for a .313 BA, .389 OBP and .771 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.160 and he has scored 10 runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.03 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.