Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Nationals On July 5

Valdez is hitting for a .333 BA, .384 OBP and .712 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.096 and he has scored 13 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (5-4) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.