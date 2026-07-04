Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Nationals On July 4

Valdez is hitting for a .339 BA, .391 OBP and .742 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.133 and he has scored 13 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-6 with a 5.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.