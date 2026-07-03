Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Nationals On July 3

Valdez is hitting for a .316 BA, .375 OBP and .737 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.112 and he has scored 12 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Phillies.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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