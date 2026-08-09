Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 9

Valdez is hitting for a .248 BA, .378 OBP and .586 SLG with a 35.8% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .964 and he has scored 28 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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