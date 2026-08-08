Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 8

Valdez is hitting for a .245 BA, .367 OBP and .587 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .954 and he has scored 28 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Robert Stock (0-1) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.