Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Mets On Aug. 7

Valdez is hitting for a .248 BA, .364 OBP and .595 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .959 and he has scored 28 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Zach Thornton (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.