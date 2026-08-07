Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Mets On Aug. 7
Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the New York Mets at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Valdez is hitting for a .248 BA, .364 OBP and .595 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .959 and he has scored 28 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Zach Thornton (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.