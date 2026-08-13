Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 13

Valdez is hitting for a .246 BA, .368 OBP and .563 SLG with a 35.8% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 28 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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