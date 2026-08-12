Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Marlins On Aug. 12

Valdez is hitting for a .244 BA, .370 OBP and .567 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .937 and he has scored 28 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (5-7) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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