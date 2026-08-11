Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Marlins On Aug. 11

Valdez is hitting for a .242 BA, .371 OBP and .571 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .942 and he has scored 28 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mets.

The Marlins are sending Eury Perez (5-9) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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