Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Guardians On July 19
Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Valdez is hitting for a .304 BA, .363 OBP and .716 SLG with a 37.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.079 and he has scored 22 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Joey Cantillo (8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.