Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Guardians On July 19

Valdez is hitting for a .304 BA, .363 OBP and .716 SLG with a 37.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.079 and he has scored 22 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.