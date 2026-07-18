Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Guardians On July 18

Valdez is hitting for a .309 BA, .371 OBP and .713 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.084 and he has scored 21 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Logan Allen makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.

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