Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Guardians On July 17

Valdez is hitting for a .309 BA, .371 OBP and .713 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.084 and he has scored 21 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Brewers) he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.