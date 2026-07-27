Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On July 27

Valdez is hitting for a .293 BA, .385 OBP and .707 SLG with a 37.8% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.092 and he has scored 26 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (8-8) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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