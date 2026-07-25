Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Face Cubs On July 25
Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Valdez is hitting for a .282 BA, .370 OBP and .692 SLG with a 37.8% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.063 and he has scored 24 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.