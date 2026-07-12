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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Brewers On July 12

Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Valdez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .311 BA, .370 OBP and .722 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.092 and he has scored 19 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Robert Gasser (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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