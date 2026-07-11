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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On July 11

Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Valdez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .293 BA, .359 OBP and .634 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .993 and he has scored 16 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Shane Drohan (4-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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