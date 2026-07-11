Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On July 11

Valdez is hitting for a .293 BA, .359 OBP and .634 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .993 and he has scored 16 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Shane Drohan (4-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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