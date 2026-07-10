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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Brewers On July 10

Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .293 BA, .359 OBP and .634 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .993 and he has scored 16 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Brandon Sproat (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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