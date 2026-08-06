Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Brewers On Aug. 6

Valdez is hitting for a .248 BA, .364 OBP and .595 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .959 and he has scored 28 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Dustin May gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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