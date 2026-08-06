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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Brewers On Aug. 6

Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Valdez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .248 BA, .364 OBP and .595 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .959 and he has scored 28 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Dustin May gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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