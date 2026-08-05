Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 5

Valdez is hitting for a .253 BA, .367 OBP and .607 SLG with a 36.1% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .973 and he has scored 28 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

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