Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Brewers On Aug. 4

Valdez is hitting for a .260 BA, .375 OBP and .623 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .998 and he has scored 28 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (5-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.66 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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