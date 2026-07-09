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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Braves On July 9

Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .295 BA, .356 OBP and .615 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .972 and he has scored 15 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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