Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Braves On July 9

Valdez is hitting for a .295 BA, .356 OBP and .615 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .972 and he has scored 15 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.