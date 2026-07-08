Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Braves On July 8

Valdez is hitting for a .311 BA, .373 OBP and .649 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022 and he has scored 15 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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