Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Braves On July 7

Valdez is hitting for a .310 BA, .359 OBP and .662 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.021 and he has scored 13 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Braves will look to Hurston Waldrep (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.