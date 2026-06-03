Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Twins On June 3

Fedde is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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