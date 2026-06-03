Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Twins On June 3
Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Fedde has +112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Fedde is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.