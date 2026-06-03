FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Twins On June 3

Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Fedde has +112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Fedde is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News