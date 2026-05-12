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Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 12

Erick Fedde will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Fedde has +116 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Fedde is 0-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

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