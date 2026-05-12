Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 12

Fedde is 0-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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