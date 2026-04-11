Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Royals On April 11
Erick Fedde will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Fedde has +108 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Fedde is 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.