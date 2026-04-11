Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Royals On April 11

Fedde is 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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