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Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Rangers On July 20

Erick Fedde will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Fedde has +112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Fedde is 5-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

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