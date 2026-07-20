Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Rangers On July 20

Fedde is 5-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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