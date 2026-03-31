Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On March 31

Fedde went 4-13 with a 5.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Marlins averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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