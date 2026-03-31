Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On March 31
Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Fedde has +124 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Fedde went 4-13 with a 5.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Marlins averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.