Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Cubs On May 17

Fedde is 0-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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