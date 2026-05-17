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Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Cubs On May 17

Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Fedde has +118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Fedde is 0-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

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