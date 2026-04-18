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Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Athletics On April 18

Erick Fedde will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Fedde has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Fedde is 0-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

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