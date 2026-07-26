Erick Fedde And White Sox Take On Astros On July 26

Fedde is 5-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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