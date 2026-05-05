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Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Take On Angels On May 5

Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Fedde has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Fedde is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

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