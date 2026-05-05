Erick Fedde And White Sox Take On Angels On May 5

Fedde is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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