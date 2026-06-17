Eric Wagaman And Mets Take On Reds On June 17

Wagaman is hitting for a .250 BA, .400 OBP and .625 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is 1.025 and he has scored one run. In 10 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.