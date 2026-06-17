Eric Wagaman And Mets Take On Reds On June 17
Eric Wagaman and the New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Wagaman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Wagaman is hitting for a .250 BA, .400 OBP and .625 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is 1.025 and he has scored one run. In 10 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Nick Lodolo (2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.